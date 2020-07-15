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TRUMP TODAY: Hands down the most transparent of all of the President's press briefings. 7/14/2020
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49 views • July 15, 2020
President Donald Trump on Tuesday July 14, 2020 delivers remarks on China and Hong Kong from the Rose Garden in the White House. He begins by announcing his signing of the "Hong Kong Autonomy Act," and the signing of an Executive Order "Ending US Preferential Treatment for Hong Kong." If you want an unvarnished look at the events over the last year, and a look toward the election from the President's point of view, this is a much watch. ~JT
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