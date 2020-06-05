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LINDSEY GRAHAM's DEEP STATE COVER OPERATION - #1960 - 6PM
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18 views • June 05, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1960 - Wednesday - June 03, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/fvx5Eah0ccE   


LINDSEY GRAHAM's DEEP STATE COVER OPERATION - #1960 - 6PM

The testimony of former Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein is now complete and we are able to make an honest assessment into the motives and intents of the Senate Judiciary Committee; and specifically Chairman Lindsey Graham. Without a doubt, it is now clear Senator Lindsey Graham is executing the familiar chaff and countermeasure approach to cover-up the former administration surveillance abuses. Here are four specific reasons that clarity is assured.   LINDSAY GRAHAM’s DEEP STATE COVER OPERATION – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/mqjP30qMoXL 

GUEST: Larry Gillheeney is the Advocacy Manager for the conservative Rhode Island Center for Freedom & Prosperity. He holds an advanced degree in International Relations from Salve Regina University where he studied economic development. He is a lifelong resident of Cranston, Rhode Island. In his spare time he enjoys swimming, hiking, and Clint Eastwood movies.    Twitter: @LGillheeney  Facebook.com/RIFreedom  RIFreedom.org

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