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ВАКЦИНА ОТ COVID-19 ГЕНЕТИЧЕСКИ МОДИФИЦИРУЕТ ЛЮДЕЙ.
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671 views • April 18, 2021
Это второе интервью доктора Эндрю Кауфмана и Шпиро Скураса. Первое интервью было удалено с Youtube, так как Youtube занимается тем же, чем раньше занимались фашисты, когда сжигали неугодные их режиму книги.

В первом интервью они обсуждали никем и никогда не выделенный и не доказанный коронавирус sars-cov-2, тестирование и вакцину. Видео моментально набрало 100 тысяч просмотров, но YouTube удалил видео всего через пару дней.
YouTube не только удалил предыдущее видео, но и Reuters, крупное международное новостное издание, из которого новостные сайты со всего мира получают свои темы для обсуждения, опубликовало отчет о проверке фактов, пытаясь опровергнуть утверждения доктора Кауфмана о том, что новая ДНК вакцина от COVID-19 может генетически модифицировать людей. В этом обязательном к просмотру отчете доктор Кауфман отвечает на факт-чекинг Reuters и полностью опровергает его.
Оригинал видео без перевода: https://youtu.be/-R8xlr7pjgI
Источники, упомянутые в видео:
Dr. Andrew Kaufman: They Want To Genetically Modify Us With The COVID-19 Vaccine (Updated)
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/...

Doctor Andrew Kaufman Website
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com

False claim: A COVID-19 vaccine will genetically modify humans
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-fa...

DNA, RNA and protein – the Central Dogma
https://science-explained.com/theory/...

The Emerging Role of DNA Vaccines
https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/715527_8

Advancing Novel Experimental Gene-based COVID-19 Vaccine, AAVCOVID

https://eye.hms.harvard.edu/news/harvard-ophthalmology-advancing-novel-experimental-gene-based-covid-19-vaccine-aavcovid

Adenovirus DNA Replication

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23388625/

CRISPR-Cas9: Gene Drives

https://wyss.harvard.edu/media-post/crispr-cas9-gene-drives/

Antisperm Contraceptive Vaccines: Where we are and where we are going?
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3110624/

The HSD-hCG Vaccine Prevents Pregnancy in Women: Feasibility Study of a Reversible Safe Contraceptive Vaccine
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9083611/

Development of antifertility vaccine using sperm specific proteins
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4345757/

State Bar Group Calls for 'Mandatory' COVID-19 Vaccinations, Regardless of Objections

https://www.law.com/newyorklawjournal/2020/05/28/state-bar-calls-for-mandatory-covid-19-vaccinations-regardless-of-objections/

AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says fast-tracked COVID-19 shot will protect for just one year

https://www.fiercepharma.com/vaccines/astrazeneca-s-covid-19-to-protect-for-about-one-year-ceo-says

New COVID-19 restrictions will be needed for anti-vaxxers

https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/new-covid-19-restrictions-will-be-needed-for-anti-vaxxers-20200616-p55330.html

Colorado Bill Would Require “Re-Education” Classes for Parents Who Refuse Coronavirus Vaccine

https://www.lifenews.com/2020/06/09/colorado-bill-would-require-re-education-classes-for-parents-who-refuse-coronavirus-vaccine/#.Xun8DI4eLpo.twitter

MLAs vote to drop notwithstanding clause from mandatory vaccination bill

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/mandatory-vaccination-bill-11-notwithstanding-clause-1.5614659

Among Americans who say they wouldn't get vaccinated, 7 in 10 worry about safety

https://www.foxbusiness.com/money/get-coronavirus-vaccine-usa-ready-government

There appears to be a coronavirus vaccine on the horizon—but it’s a GMO and the FDA would need to approve testing

https://geneticliteracyproject.org/2020/03/16/there-appears-to-be-a-coronavirus-vaccine-on-the-horizon-but-its-a-gmo-and-the-fda-would-need-to-approve-testing/

GMO tomato as edible COVID vaccine? Mexican scientists work to make it a reality

https://allianceforscience.cornell.edu/blog/2020/05/gmo-tomato-as-edible-covid-vaccine-mexican-scientists-work-to-make-it-a-reality/
Keywords
healthvaxcovid
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