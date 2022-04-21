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ASF - Zagłada Świń i Polaków - Nadchodzi Głód !
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44 views • April 21, 2022
Zaraza, wojna ... to już jest. Kiedy nadejdzie trzeci Jeździec Apokalipsy otworzą nam się oczy ale będzie już za późno bo czwarty z nich już grzeje podkowy.
Materiał nie najnowszy ale bardzo na czasie.
Źródło/Kanał YouTube: Arkona: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5CeV0m3uVzywdUpWfKLKew
Źródło/Kanał You Tube: REAL TV - Tomasz Milewski: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzBZOXyJrv8lKeif0QctQ6w
Materiał nie najnowszy ale bardzo na czasie.
Źródło/Kanał YouTube: Arkona: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5CeV0m3uVzywdUpWfKLKew
Źródło/Kanał You Tube: REAL TV - Tomasz Milewski: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzBZOXyJrv8lKeif0QctQ6w
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