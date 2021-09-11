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CRAZIEST FUTURE TO BLOW YOUR MIND 2021-2030! Fascinating interview with Daniel -SuerpAstral
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150 views • September 11, 2021
If you haven't met Daniel - SuperAstral in previous videos (Interviews) in this channel; here's a fascinating one that not everybody could absorb at this point. (Keep to rewatch in 3 and 5 year from now 😊 ).
April 2022- Jupiter will meet Neptune in Pisces (Greatest lies reveled that will blow most human mind.
By the end of 2021 - Solar eclipse in Sagittarius ♐️ most EPIC technology (virtual reality) to be launched - implementing 2030 agenda 😔
Can we change what is coming?
Maybe yes.. if more people will remember their soul DNI before name name & social "security" number.
April 2022- Jupiter will meet Neptune in Pisces (Greatest lies reveled that will blow most human mind.
By the end of 2021 - Solar eclipse in Sagittarius ♐️ most EPIC technology (virtual reality) to be launched - implementing 2030 agenda 😔
Can we change what is coming?
Maybe yes.. if more people will remember their soul DNI before name name & social "security" number.
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