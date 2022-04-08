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Residents Describe what they had to deal with While Soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces & Fighters of the nationalist Azov Battalion were in charge of Mariupol. 040722
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191 views • April 08, 2022
"The military came and told everyone to pack their things and get out. People asked: “Where are we supposed to go?” The military replied they did not care, they were taking this house. And so the Ukrainian military occupied this house..."
▫️Residents described what they had to deal with while soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces and fighters of the nationalist Azov battalion were in charge of Mariupol.
▫️Residents described what they had to deal with while soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces and fighters of the nationalist Azov battalion were in charge of Mariupol.
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