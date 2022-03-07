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Evacuation Of Ukrainian Elite From The Country. How It Happens
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690 views • March 07, 2022
The bulk of the Ukrainian oligarchs and economic elite fled the country immediately prior to the outbreak of war in Ukraine using private planes and regular flights.

During the rule of the oligarchate there was a critical stratification of Ukrainian society. In fact, Ukraine has entered a new Middle Ages with its aristocracy serving the magnates and the disenfranchised underprivileged population. A mass of international financial swindlers arrived in Ukraine, mainly from Israel and Anglo-Saxon countries.

In the first week of the war, the new Ukrainian aristocracy and their servants poured out of the country in a wave. Columns of expensive cars lined up on the borders with Moldova and with EU countries.

However, it is obvious that there is a privileged core within the aristocracy, which has for many years enjoyed the right of armed guards from the police and the AFU in Ukraine. We emphasize that we are not talking about the political establishment or the secrecy-bearers, but precisely about businessmen mainly from the financial sector.

Amid panic and queues at the borders, these individuals used their armed guards to ensure unimpeded access to the borders through columns of refugees. This is nothing of amazing. In the video below you can see one example of such a breakthrough, which caused great outrage among other refugees in the queues.

Source : SOUTH FRONT
Keywords
ukraineelitesevacuation
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