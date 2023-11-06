CHRIST OUR PASSOVER LUKE 22:1-38

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 22:1-38. The feast of Unleavened Bread and Passover were very important. They reminded the Jews of what God had done for their ancestors. The Jews escaped from Egypt many centuries ago (Exodus 12). They had been slaves there. But God, through Moses, rescued them. They had left Egypt in a hurry. They did not have time to make bread with yeast in it. The feast lasted 7 days in the Jewish month of Nisan (middle of March to middle of April). The Passover was on the 14th day of Nisan.
