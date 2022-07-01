Pfizer Hid 80-82% Spontaneous Miscarriages in Clinical Trial Data

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"If you look only at women who got it in the first trimester, the rates of spontaneous miscarriage are clustering in the 80-82% range." - Dr. Liz Mumper
WATCH THE FULL EPISODE on #CHDTV:
➡️ https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chd-friday-roundtable/Aq7JQ72WgN
Watch FULL EPISODES of ‘Friday Roundtable’ on CHD.TV
Live Every Friday 11:30am PT // 2:30pm ET
➡️ https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chd-friday-roundtable