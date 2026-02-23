The Hidden Truths About the Black Panthers – black History Didn’t Happen (Like they say it did)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This examination reviews the historical record of the Black Panther Party, founded in 1966, focusing on its armed confrontations with law enforcement, ideological influences from Marxist sources, documented violent incidents involving officers, and the group's portrayal in media and culture over subsequent decades.
View the full article and source credits at the White Free Press https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/the-hidden-truths-about-the-black
#BlackPanthers #BlackHistory #CivilRightsTruth #PantherViolence #MarxistRevolution
