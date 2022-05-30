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Explaining the Faith - Understanding Mary How to Explain Her Role
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Fr. Chris Alar.
Mary is the most misunderstood gift of our faith. Why? What is her role and what exactly does Jesus intend for her to do for us since he is God and can do all things? Fr. Chris Alar explains in the parish mission talk from Mechanicsburg, PA.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xweo_5BsS6c
Mary is the most misunderstood gift of our faith. Why? What is her role and what exactly does Jesus intend for her to do for us since he is God and can do all things? Fr. Chris Alar explains in the parish mission talk from Mechanicsburg, PA.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xweo_5BsS6c
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