Why The Wisemen Brought Jesus the Gift of Gold
The Dr. Ardis Show
181 views • 4 months ago

In this week's episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Ardis dives into the fascinating history and health benefits of one of the gifts given to Jesus by the Wise Men—gold.

While most people know that gold has been historically valuable, did you know it holds incredible health benefits? Dr. Ardis explains how gold can promote joint health, improve neurological conditions like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, and even help reverse arthritis inflammation. Discover why gold was such a significant gift and how it’s included in our Foreign Protein Cleanse, a product designed to detox the body from harmful foreign proteins, including venomous toxins and spike proteins.

This episode highlights:

  • The power of gold in health and wellness
  • How gold nanoparticles help detoxify venom and reduce toxicity
  • The science behind Foreign Protein Cleanse and its effectiveness in supporting immunity and fighting off viral infections like COVID-19
  • And much more!

Tune in to learn how nature’s gifts, like gold, can be used for healing—just as they were meant to be.

Don't forget: Any orders over $99 at The Dr. Ardis Show come with free shipping!

Keywords
golddr bryan ardisthe dr ardis showwisemen
