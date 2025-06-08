BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Simple Car Fix Turned Into a Nightmare in El Salvador! 🚗🇸🇻
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
8 followers
37 views • 14 hours ago

What started as a simple trip to fix my car's headlight on 29 Calle Poniente in San Salvador turned into a wild day of unexpected setbacks. I tried to get a new car key made — no luck. Then we ran out of time for the car wash. And just when we thought the day was over, the belt on my car snapped and we had to get towed all the way home. Welcome to one of those days in El Salvador. 😅

Come along for the ride as we navigate car repairs, local mechanics, key shops, and a surprise breakdown. It’s an honest look at the everyday hustle and charm of living in San Salvador — even when things go sideways!

If you've ever had a day like this, drop a comment and share your story!

👉 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the bell so you don’t miss the next adventure in El Salvador 🇸🇻



📌Website: www.hagenaars.com

✉️ Email: [email protected]

📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

📺 Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/

📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

☀️ Follow us on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily

🕣 Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@charityhagenaars


expat life el salvadorlife in el salvadorel salvador vlogcar trouble in el salvadorcar repair san salvadorbroken car el salvadorcar problems abroadgetting a key made in el salvadorheadlight repair el salvadorsan salvador traffic29 calle poniente san salvadormechanic in el salvadorreal life el salvadorcar vlog el salvadorcar breakdown el salvadorday in the life el salvadortowing in san salvadorfunny travel fails
00:00Introduction to my day from hell

00:31Yesterday

01:01La 29

01:44Removing headlights

05:00Buying new lightbulbs

06:17SQUIRREL!

06:42Connector for headlight

07:21Today (the next day)

07:50Headlights being polished

08:00Problems!

12:50Going Home

