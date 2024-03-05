His paws were torn off and Abandoned in a sealed box! But the kitten continues to believe people...

Struggling Animals
Nov 27, 2023
They tore off his paws and threw him in a sealed box! But the kitten continues to believe people...
A little kitten 😿 was found without paws, locked in a box. He continues to believe in good people and purrs, even despite his suffering.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-3FdKZGK9k
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.