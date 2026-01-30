BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Catherine Austin Fitts: The treasury [can issue] money
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
90 views • 2 days ago

"The treasury [can issue] money...So [our] $35 trillion [debt] is...a fake debt trap...[but] you issue currency with...debt...to do...secret things...[And our] way of life [is] subsidized by the...intelligence community...we [are] subsidized by...plunder" This clip of Fitts, a former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, investment banker, and founder of the Solari Report.

"But basically what he said is the subsidy will go away to subsidize the Western population, at which point the Western population's economic footprint will be radically reduced. And that's what's going to happen. Instead of plundering the Third World and the Second World, they're going to plunder our world and reduce us to a much smaller, lower economic footprint. "So the problem is not so much the debt. The problem is, how they dramatically reduce the lifestyle of the G7 nations."

Keywords
catherine austin fittsthe treasurycan issue money
