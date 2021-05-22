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Dead Dollar Walking: The Truth About Government Debt
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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180 views • May 22, 2021
Global government debt has reached over one hundred trillion dollars. But where has all of that money really gone?

There will be no economic recovery. Prepare yourself accordingly.

Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/deaddollarwalking

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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