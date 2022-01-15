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GRAVITAS: END OF THE ROAD FOR BORIS JOHNSON?
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60 views • January 15, 2022
British lawmakers are asking Boris Johnson to resign after he admitted to attending a Downing Street party during lockdown. With party & public against him, is this the end of the road for Boris? Palki Sharma tells you.
#BorisJohnson #ChristmasParty #Gravitas
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WION -The World is One News, examines global issues with in-depth analysis. We provide much more than the news of the day. Our aim to empower people to explore their world. With our Global headquarters in New Delhi, we bring you news on the hour, by the hour. We deliver information that is not biased. We are journalists who are neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and we stand for a globalised united world. So for us the World is truly One.
#BorisJohnson #ChristmasParty #Gravitas
About Channel:
WION -The World is One News, examines global issues with in-depth analysis. We provide much more than the news of the day. Our aim to empower people to explore their world. With our Global headquarters in New Delhi, we bring you news on the hour, by the hour. We deliver information that is not biased. We are journalists who are neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and we stand for a globalised united world. So for us the World is truly One.
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