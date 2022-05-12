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Failure Of Leadership
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47 views • May 12, 2022
This Is A National Disgrace
* DC could not care less about you — the people they promised to serve.
* Ukraine’s priorities are the only thing that matters right now?
* Water is being restricted.
* Baby formula is being rationed.
* Gas prices are out of control.
* The $ is being destroyed.
* Dems are sending billions overseas to feed their war machine, but they can’t figure out how to feed babies or lower prices at home.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 11 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305963845112
* DC could not care less about you — the people they promised to serve.
* Ukraine’s priorities are the only thing that matters right now?
* Water is being restricted.
* Baby formula is being rationed.
* Gas prices are out of control.
* The $ is being destroyed.
* Dems are sending billions overseas to feed their war machine, but they can’t figure out how to feed babies or lower prices at home.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 11 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305963845112
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