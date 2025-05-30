BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UKR Nationalist Calls for Life Sentences - Even for a 'Wrong Look' at Draft Officers
Ukrainian Nationalist Calls for Life Sentences by Military Tribunals — Even for a "Wrong Look" at Draft Officers

Dmitry Korchinsky, the leader of the far-right Ukrainian group “Bratstvo” (“Brotherhood”), has openly demanded life imprisonment by military tribunal for anyone who so much as looks the wrong way at Ukraine’s military recruitment officers (TCCs).

“If tomorrow the TCC officers go on strike, the front will collapse in a month. The Russians will be in Lvov in two. And everyone spitting at TCCs today will be raped and murdered in two and a half months,”

Korchinsky called for emergency wartime justice and extra-judicial punishment.

He went on to label those resisting forced conscription as “traitors” and “saboteurs,” stating that such people should be handled not by the courts, but by Ukraine’s security services.

Adding, more description:  

Former Zelensky advisor, part-time Kremlin agent, and self-appointed manager of Russia’s cruise missile inventory, Oleksiy Arestovych, has responded to the latest hysterics from “Bratstvo” leader Dmitry Korchinsky.

ℹ️Korchinsky had gone off the rails amid growing civilian resistance to Ukraine’s increasingly brutal mobilization drive—demanding life sentences by military tribunal for anyone who even looks sideways at a draft officer.

