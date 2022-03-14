DON'T BLAME COVID OR UKRAINE FOR SOARING PRICES -- BLAME THE FED!

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
4685 subscribers
With prices skyrocketing, the expected finger-pointing has arrived. While there's plenty peripheral blame that is certainly warranted, problems are not solved by tinkering with the periphery. You solve problems by going directly to the source. The root source of inflation is always The Federal Reserve, for it has the unconstitutional power of counterfeiting dollars out-of-thin-air. Until this immoral practice is addressed and forbidden, the problems of inflation will never be solved.