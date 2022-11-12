Donald Trump has already withstood the Left attacks. He's still standing. He's a fighter.

Ric Grenell: "Make no mistake. Donald Trump runs, Donald Trump is the nominee.

If somebody else wants to jump in and literally lose then they should jump in and lose...There's no question that there is only person that's been tested... If you think that any future President.. That there home isn't going to be raided and they are going to be impeached twice.. You don't understand what's happening in the Democratic party.. These people are radicals..

Donald Trump has already withstood this incredible outpouring and he's still standing.

The base has learned this lesson. They want a fighter.. We are dealing with a Democrat party that just put a woman on the Supreme Court who doesn't know the difference between a man and a woman.. These people are radicals. They have to be crushed. We can't negotiate with people who don't the difference between a man and a woman." 💯

