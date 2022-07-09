(world orders review)================

URUGUAY 'JUDGE Recarey' Suspends COV-ID INJECTIONS for CHILDREN

(Dr. Salle Lorier) https://www.bitchute.com/video/IwwSvs3t3pIA/ [SHARE]





MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) ” Uruguay stopped administering coronavirus vaccine to children under age 13 after a judge ordered on Thursday that all inoculations in that age group halt until officials present documents relating to contracts signed with vaccine manufacturers.

https://samafind.sama.gov.sa/EdsRecord/nsm,AP7ece8a88fb34bc66e031ed932d15cfcf





(video source) https://odysee.com/@ChamelAwari:7

via lababouche https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lababouche/

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