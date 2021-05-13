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International Weather Wars - 13 May 2021 - Reuters Fact Check, Fact Checked and much more...
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160 views • May 14, 2021
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Featuring : Taiwan / China / UAE / Bill Gates & Reuters Fact Check Fact Checked / Carnegie / Netherlands & Paris, France Seminar / Idaho, USA / Indonesia
Taiwan - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/may/09/parched-taiwan-prays-for-rain-as-sun-moon-lake-is-hit-by-drought
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/10/world/asia/taiwan-sun-moon-lake-drought.html
China - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-05-11/china-s-slowing-population-growth-brightens-the-climate-outlook
UAE - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding & Electrification
https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/environment/urban-development-in-the-uae-may-be-limiting-pollution-levels-say-scientists-1.1218475
https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/environment/cloud-seeding-in-the-uae-does-rain-enhancement-technique-make-the-air-more-or-less-polluted-1.1182140
https://dronedj.com/2021/05/07/rainmaking-drones-water-poor-uae-test-cloud-zapping-uavs/
https://www.theclevelandamerican.com/science-rain-for-emirates-with-drones-that-sow-electrically-charged-clouds/
https://gulfnews.com/uae/weather/uae-weather-alert-hail-in-sharjah-and-fujairah-rain-strong-winds-dust-storm-and-overcast-skies-in-parts-of-abu-dhabi-dubai-and-other-emirates-1.1620117933430
https://adwonline.ae/more-unsettled-weather-predicted/
https://www.khaleejtimes.com/news/weather/uae-weather-expect-more-pre-summer-rain-says-expert
Bill Gates - Solar Radiation Management (SRM) Geo Engineering
https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/bill-gates-climate-change-geoengineering-tech-carbon-tax-14719514
Bill Gates - Reuters - Geo Engineering Fact Check Fail
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-gates-charity/fact-check-social-media-posts-misrepresent-bill-gatess-initiatives-to-tackle-world-poverty-and-disease-idUSL1N2MY0MZ
Bill Gates - 2010 - Strato Shield - Funding Geo Engineering via David Keith ( Uni of Harvard )
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2010/sep/13/geoengineering-coalition-world-climate
https://web.archive.org/web/20120113163958/http://people.ucalgary.ca:80/~keith/FICER.html
Carnegie - Geo Engineering
https://carnegieeurope.eu/strategiceurope/84506
(Net Zero)
https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/
Netherlands / Paris, France - Geo Engineering Seminar - 18 May 2021
https://www.wur.nl/nl/Landingspagina-redacteuren/nl/nieuws/The-Emerging-Politics-of-Geoengineering.htm
https://www.sciencespo.fr/agenda/ceri/fr?event=2461
Idaho - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.kmvt.com/2021/05/10/drought-in-idaho-how-did-we-get-here/
https://www.idahopower.com/energy-environment/energy/energy-sources/hydroelectric/cloud-seeding/frequently-asked-questions/
Indonesia - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://jakartaglobe.id/special-updates/combating-climate-change-indonesias-deforestation-hits-historic-low
Featuring : Taiwan / China / UAE / Bill Gates & Reuters Fact Check Fact Checked / Carnegie / Netherlands & Paris, France Seminar / Idaho, USA / Indonesia
Taiwan - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/may/09/parched-taiwan-prays-for-rain-as-sun-moon-lake-is-hit-by-drought
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/10/world/asia/taiwan-sun-moon-lake-drought.html
China - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-05-11/china-s-slowing-population-growth-brightens-the-climate-outlook
UAE - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding & Electrification
https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/environment/urban-development-in-the-uae-may-be-limiting-pollution-levels-say-scientists-1.1218475
https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/environment/cloud-seeding-in-the-uae-does-rain-enhancement-technique-make-the-air-more-or-less-polluted-1.1182140
https://dronedj.com/2021/05/07/rainmaking-drones-water-poor-uae-test-cloud-zapping-uavs/
https://www.theclevelandamerican.com/science-rain-for-emirates-with-drones-that-sow-electrically-charged-clouds/
https://gulfnews.com/uae/weather/uae-weather-alert-hail-in-sharjah-and-fujairah-rain-strong-winds-dust-storm-and-overcast-skies-in-parts-of-abu-dhabi-dubai-and-other-emirates-1.1620117933430
https://adwonline.ae/more-unsettled-weather-predicted/
https://www.khaleejtimes.com/news/weather/uae-weather-expect-more-pre-summer-rain-says-expert
Bill Gates - Solar Radiation Management (SRM) Geo Engineering
https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/bill-gates-climate-change-geoengineering-tech-carbon-tax-14719514
Bill Gates - Reuters - Geo Engineering Fact Check Fail
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-gates-charity/fact-check-social-media-posts-misrepresent-bill-gatess-initiatives-to-tackle-world-poverty-and-disease-idUSL1N2MY0MZ
Bill Gates - 2010 - Strato Shield - Funding Geo Engineering via David Keith ( Uni of Harvard )
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2010/sep/13/geoengineering-coalition-world-climate
https://web.archive.org/web/20120113163958/http://people.ucalgary.ca:80/~keith/FICER.html
Carnegie - Geo Engineering
https://carnegieeurope.eu/strategiceurope/84506
(Net Zero)
https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/
Netherlands / Paris, France - Geo Engineering Seminar - 18 May 2021
https://www.wur.nl/nl/Landingspagina-redacteuren/nl/nieuws/The-Emerging-Politics-of-Geoengineering.htm
https://www.sciencespo.fr/agenda/ceri/fr?event=2461
Idaho - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.kmvt.com/2021/05/10/drought-in-idaho-how-did-we-get-here/
https://www.idahopower.com/energy-environment/energy/energy-sources/hydroelectric/cloud-seeding/frequently-asked-questions/
Indonesia - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://jakartaglobe.id/special-updates/combating-climate-change-indonesias-deforestation-hits-historic-low
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