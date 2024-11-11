The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 364 - Orson's Long Shadow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Orson Welles and his creativity were nurtured and assisted by the Masonic brotherhood. The arc of his creative trajectory was watched and assisted at strategic points. When his vision crossed the purposes of the Jesuit’s Hollywood venture then Orson found himself stranded all of a sudden. This happened many times to Orson Welles. His movements and achievements were manipulated from a distance. He had to invest everything he made as an actor or narrator or guest visitor into his own film projects. This is how the Jesuits put a collar on Orson Welles and his giant creative ambitions. He should have finished 100+ movies but he could only complete 23 in his lifetime. The object was to make Orson a protagonist to the Hollywood studio business. One little man against the rejection of the movie making giant. The Jesuits used Orson’s contempt for Hollywood to keep him isolated. In the end the Jesuits turned Orson into a mythological mountain of a movie legend. The Jesuits always control both sides and for every giant they need a David.
