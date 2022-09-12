The Tsunami of Deaths and Wave Regret and Remorse Are Coming

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ju71db6
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: the tsunami of deaths that is coming. It’s arriving, you see it every day now. We’re going to reach a critical mass at some point in the future. It is going to be a huge tsunami wave of regret and remorse. A buyer’s remorse about these shots. The only thing they can do with that is take that to the foot of the Cross and engage with Jesus as in 1st John 1:9, in his righteousness, he is always standing willing to forgive our sins if we confess our sins to Him.