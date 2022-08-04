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Drink Along w #beerandgear 43 Firestone Walker Mind Haze Citrus Cyclone 4.25/5
Beer and Gear
Beer and Gear
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10 views • August 04, 2022

Firestone Walker calls this Citrus Cyclone so it should be perfect for Monsoon Season in Az. Tis is a nice well balanced and crafted hazy IPA but I don't think it's quite the cyclone of citrus goodness it could be.She runs 6.2 for the ABV with 20 IBUs listed and the SRM is a By My Eye 12.

"Mind Haze Citrus Cyclone IPA presents an ingeniously fruited twist on the original Mind Haze. We co-ferment the beer with fresh California tangerines, blend it back with a separate lot of dry-hopped Mind Haze, then finish it all off with a final dash of tangerine to elevate the citrusy top note. Along the way, the Mandarina hop adds a distinctive orange character. The result is a remarkably refreshing Mind Haze experience."

Malts: 2-Row, White Wheat, Munich, Torrified Wheat, Roast Oats, Rolled Oats, Rice Hulls

Hops: Mandarina, Cascade, Callista, Azacca, El Dorado, Mosaic, Cashmere, Idaho 7, Chinook, Melon.

Yeast: Not Listed

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.

Big 3

Skal

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

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