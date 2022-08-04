Drink Along w #beerandgear 43 Firestone Walker Mind Haze Citrus Cyclone 4.25/5

Firestone Walker calls this Citrus Cyclone so it should be perfect for Monsoon Season in Az. Tis is a nice well balanced and crafted hazy IPA but I don't think it's quite the cyclone of citrus goodness it could be.She runs 6.2 for the ABV with 20 IBUs listed and the SRM is a By My Eye 12.

"Mind Haze Citrus Cyclone IPA presents an ingeniously fruited twist on the original Mind Haze. We co-ferment the beer with fresh California tangerines, blend it back with a separate lot of dry-hopped Mind Haze, then finish it all off with a final dash of tangerine to elevate the citrusy top note. Along the way, the Mandarina hop adds a distinctive orange character. The result is a remarkably refreshing Mind Haze experience."

Malts: 2-Row, White Wheat, Munich, Torrified Wheat, Roast Oats, Rolled Oats, Rice Hulls

Hops: Mandarina, Cascade, Callista, Azacca, El Dorado, Mosaic, Cashmere, Idaho 7, Chinook, Melon.

Yeast: Not Listed

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.

Big 3

Skal

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr

https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr