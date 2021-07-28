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Godly Judgments Become Blessings
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10 views • July 28, 2021
Are the biblical 4th and 5th months of curses being turned to blessings? Zechariah 8:19 foretells this. Is it possible that God's "called out ones" (Ecclesia) in America are destined to help Israel overturn the curses and enemy involvements tied to their disobedience and rebellion reflected from the 17th of Tammuz to the 9th of AV? Limitless Realms' and Salem Media San Diego's Caz Taylor introduces Hebrew months and festivals to uncover revelation about last days events in preparation for the soon-coming King of Kings, Messiah, son of David.
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