BOMBSHELL! Jamie Dimon Is Part Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Web Of Corruption!

The Jimmy Dore Show

Apr 16, 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShow

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is being forced to testify in a civil suit about his connection to late financier/sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. As journalist Whitney Webb explains, the sordid ties between not only Epstein and Dimon, but also many of the biggest names in the growth of the financial service sector over the past 40 years, along with the government and organized crime reveal an unprecedented web of corruption and sleaze. Jimmy and Americans' Comedian Kurt Metzger talk to Webb about the details of this story she's uncovered in her reporting.




