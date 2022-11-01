Create New Account
THE SYMBOLIC DREAM, 10-23-22 @9:16PM, 10-24-22 @2-24AM & 5:29AM,10-27-22 @9:20AM
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Published 21 days ago

A dream from our lovely Jesus about carrots, a cash register, bombers and a sunrise. All symbolic of things happening and still to come.

Malachi 3:6 For I am the Lord, I change not; therefore ye sons of Jacob are not consumed.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
