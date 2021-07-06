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Grandmother forced to live on sidewalk in front of new luxury condo in record-breaking Phoenix heatwave
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200 views • July 06, 2021
City of Phoenix received $200 million of taxpayers' money to help victims of pandemic including paying for summer cooling centers. All Phoenix homeless I interviewed told me no one from the city including police offer help to cooling centers, water, motel vouchers during heatwave or any assistance. Phoenix police I interviewed claimed he didn't know what a cooling center is or where they're located.
Note: The government is giving illegal aliens overrunning our border free luxury hotel accommodations in Scottsdale with millions of our tax $$ !
Note: The government is giving illegal aliens overrunning our border free luxury hotel accommodations in Scottsdale with millions of our tax $$ !
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