‘People running out of food, water, medicine as hospitals are shutting down in Sudan’

RT
Apr 21, 2023
RT talks to Doctors Without Borders Operational Manager for Sudan, Abdalla Hussein, who says that it is becoming impossible to get aid to civilians in need amid the constant fighting.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2jm7vq-people-running-out-of-food-water-medicine-as-hospitals-are-shutting-down-in.html
