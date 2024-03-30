The Choctaw War with Bigfoot

We appreciate you giving us some of your valuable time, & daring to search for uncensored information about the many crimes & conspiracies perpetrated by the parasitic ruling class against humanity and also the many mysteries of this world and our history upon it. We take no position on any of these topics. They are provided for your consumption, draw your own conclusions, and please let us know your thoughts.





Bitchute Channels:

HaloRock™ (Daily - The Good, The Bad & The Ugly) - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I6p2VASsk6ZZ/

HaloRockCodex (History & Conspiracy) - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wCvj3HafstNW/

HaloRockDocs - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cWZ4oan4Jzcq/





Our Playlists:

Documentary - https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/cm4XGv965HDw/

Conspiracy Docs & Videos - https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/Kb4akl3Syxvw/

ILLUMINATI - https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/zUJFSQpSn6MM/

Old World - https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/j0r8fwcKPuS0/