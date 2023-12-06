Create New Account
You're a Dirty, Stinking Jew! - Chapter 3 - Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook - New Chapter Every Day!
The Berean Call
Published 20 hours ago

Purchase the book: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60866-sanctuary-of-the-chosen-37023

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org/collections/all-ebooks/products/sanctuary-of-the-chosen

More about Israel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/israel


Ten minutes past the lake, after accelerating to top speed again, the express slowed and ground to its first stop. This station was always a busy one, as Ari well knew. He had moved to the seat next to the rear exit, from where he could observe the entire platform through the window and keep a wary eye on anyone entering his car. About two dozen passengers boarded the train, all of them in the forward cars, except for an affectionate young couple. Arms around each other, they awkwardly negotiated a few steps down the narrow aisle and seated themselves four rows from the front, where they cuddled and babbled intimately as though no one else existed in the entire world. Nothing to fear from them.


israeldave huntberean callsanctuary of the chosen

