BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

11-03-2024 "TEACH THEM" To Be SET APART 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 Part 29 LEPROSY: Walking Examples 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄
mylivingbranch
mylivingbranch
29 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
2 views • 6 months ago

𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 **LIVE** Stream of My Living Branch
2 Kings 15:1   In the twenty-seventh year of Yaroḇ‛am sovereign of Yisra’ěl, Azaryah son of Amatsyah, sovereign of Yehuḏah, began to reign. 2  He was sixteen years old when he began to reign, and he reigned fifty-two years in Yerushalayim. And his mother’s name was Yeḵolyahu of Yerushalayim. 3  And he did what was right in the eyes of יהוה , according to all that his father Amatsyahu did, 4  however, the high places were not taken away. The people still slaughtered and burned incense on the high places.  5  And יהוה  smote the sovereign, so that he was a leper until the day of his death, and he dwelt in a separate house. And Yotham son of the sovereign was over the house, ruling the people of the land. 6  And the rest of the acts of Azaryahu, and all that he did, are they not written in the book of the annals of the sovereigns of Yehuḏah? 7  So Azaryah slept with his fathers, and they buried him with his fathers in the City of Dawiḏ. And Yotham his son reigned in his place.

Keywords
pridecleanleprosyuncleanprofaneset apartazaryahuuzziyahu
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy