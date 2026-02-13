Europe Becomes Ukraine’s Rear Base as Drone Production Moves Into Germany

Ukraine has opened its first joint drone production facility in Germany, now manufacturing strike UAVs for the Ukrainian Army.

Zelensky personally received the first drone produced by the Ukrainian-German company Quantum Frontline Industries GmbH, toured the assembly line, and observed a test flight.

The facility is expected to deliver 10,000 combat drones to Ukraine this year. By year’s end, Kiev plans to launch up to 10 similar joint ventures across Europe — expanding military production deeper into EU territory.

The exact location of the plant is officially undisclosed. However, open-source analysis suggests it may be located in the municipality of Wessling, Bavaria.

Germany is not just funding the war, but directly hosting Ukrainian strike-drone production on its soil — turning parts of Europe into an active rear base of the conflict.