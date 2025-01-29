PRESIDENT DONALD JOHN TRUMP JUST CALLED FOR CONGRESS TO ABOLISH THE INCOME TAX 🇺🇲 THIS IS HUGE❗

The bait and switch of the 13th Amendment in 1865 was all to set up taxation in 1913





Gunther Eagleman™ - Holy sh*t, he wasn't joking. Trump just called for Congress to abolish the income tax. This is HUGE





VfB completed his 24 year plan in the summer on 2023, before the immobilization; this is one of the multi pronged offenses launched





The masthead of ToNA reads:





"If any citizen of the United States shall accept, claim, receive, or retain any title of nobility or honour, or shall without the consent of Congress, accept and retain any present, pension, office, or emolument of any kind whatever, from any emperor, king, prince, or foreign power, such person shall cease to be a citizen of the United States, and shall be incapable of holding any office of trust or profit under them, or either of them."





EMOLUMENTS was a new word for VfB when the page was first created





IMPOUNDMENTS is the word VfB learned just this weekend





Paying interest on self-borrowed money is the biggest bait and switch ever pulled





H.R.25 - 119th Congress (2025-2026): To promote freedom, fairness, and economic opportunity by repealing the income tax and other taxes, abolishing the Internal…

