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(Part II of II) Tomi Lauren says (all / some) men are trash, offers dating advice, somewhat correct?
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100 views • August 14, 2020
#TomiLahren #PSA #Dating #Advice #Trash #MenareTrash #Rant #Conservative
“This is a PSA for all the men out there and all the boys who think they’re men, but they’re actually boys,” she said, merely warming up for the good stuff. “This is going to be the summer of canceling boys.” It’s like Don Henley once sang, my love for you will still be strong after the boys of summer have been canceled. “Now from my own personal experiences and the experiences of all of my friends, which range in age from 24 to 36, we’ve all got issues,” she continued. “I will say this, all of my friends are attractive, all of my friends are successful, all of my friends have something going on…”
Calling herself a “woman of value,” and applying that tag to her friends, Lahren tongue-lashed the games men play and the fact that they’re not appreciative of women like her. “It will be a cold day in h*** before I chase a man,” said Lahren, who moved from Los Angeles to Nashville last spring after calling off her engagement to soccer player and one-time California 33rd District Congressional candidate Brandon Fricke.
Video Source: https://uproxx.com/viral/tomi-lahren-men-are-trash-rant/
Youtube: youtu.be/nN4i8yrf-Q0
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/DA195JLVR6SE/
Brighteon: brighteon.com/bbbd3f8b-42c5-456a-9787-2e95450e9c98
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vk5do
“This is a PSA for all the men out there and all the boys who think they’re men, but they’re actually boys,” she said, merely warming up for the good stuff. “This is going to be the summer of canceling boys.” It’s like Don Henley once sang, my love for you will still be strong after the boys of summer have been canceled. “Now from my own personal experiences and the experiences of all of my friends, which range in age from 24 to 36, we’ve all got issues,” she continued. “I will say this, all of my friends are attractive, all of my friends are successful, all of my friends have something going on…”
Calling herself a “woman of value,” and applying that tag to her friends, Lahren tongue-lashed the games men play and the fact that they’re not appreciative of women like her. “It will be a cold day in h*** before I chase a man,” said Lahren, who moved from Los Angeles to Nashville last spring after calling off her engagement to soccer player and one-time California 33rd District Congressional candidate Brandon Fricke.
Video Source: https://uproxx.com/viral/tomi-lahren-men-are-trash-rant/
Youtube: youtu.be/nN4i8yrf-Q0
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/DA195JLVR6SE/
Brighteon: brighteon.com/bbbd3f8b-42c5-456a-9787-2e95450e9c98
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vk5do
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