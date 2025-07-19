BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tony Byker - 'Dreamer' Raphie Remix (Feat. i$œld€) [Lyrics]
Tony Byker
Tony Byker
9 views • 1 day ago

Remix Of 'Dreamer' (with lyrics) from the album 'Herding Humanity'

Downloads & CD's here

https://www.artcore.com/tony-byker

Downloads,CD's & Art here

https://tonybyker.wixsite.com/tonybyker


I can taste the vibes on the tip of my tongue

I can feel the change already being spun

Think that I just need to rearrange my head

Meet you on the front row popcorn in bed

Just call me a dreamer

Delusional screamer

This is my life

Hanging on by a thread

We should feel so healthy but instead

Got us sick and tired

Messing with our heads

Pre crime thoughts wired every single move

primed

Superficial, artificial

Really, so intelligent ?

The Great Resist must insist

Non compliance is the mindset never gonna rest

I don’t have a fever

Contagion deceivers

Won’t fall for the lies not having it

Cogs in motion endless potions

Useless breeders sterilised

Dreams fried digital paradise

Keywords
unnwotranshumanwefscamdemicconvid1984the-great-resetcoviet-union4th-industrial-revolutionclotshot death jab
