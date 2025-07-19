Tony Byker - 'Dreamer' Raphie Remix (Feat. i$œld€) [Lyrics]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Remix Of 'Dreamer' (with lyrics) from the album 'Herding Humanity'
Downloads & CD's here
https://www.artcore.com/tony-byker
Downloads,CD's & Art here
https://tonybyker.wixsite.com/tonybyker
I can taste the vibes on the tip of my tongue
I can feel the change already being spun
Think that I just need to rearrange my head
Meet you on the front row popcorn in bed
Just call me a dreamer
Delusional screamer
This is my life
Hanging on by a thread
We should feel so healthy but instead
Got us sick and tired
Messing with our heads
Pre crime thoughts wired every single move
primed
Superficial, artificial
Really, so intelligent ?
The Great Resist must insist
Non compliance is the mindset never gonna rest
I don’t have a fever
Contagion deceivers
Won’t fall for the lies not having it
Cogs in motion endless potions
Useless breeders sterilised
Dreams fried digital paradise