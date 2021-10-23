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NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Oct 20th Announces Strict Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates For ALL City Workers
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60 views • October 23, 2021
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Oct 20th Announces Strict Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates For ALL City Workers
NYC Mayor's Office
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UkLt5fx1HgQ
MSNBC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K3v8_jg4MxI&;t
NYC Mayor's Office
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UkLt5fx1HgQ
MSNBC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K3v8_jg4MxI&;t
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