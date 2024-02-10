Rebel News marched off college campus because our 'values' don't align with men on women's teams

Mirrored Content
On Wednesday evening, we ventured out to Seneca College in King City, Ont., to take in a female varsity volleyball game featuring the Seneca Sting versus the George Brown Huskies. It’s perversely ironic that Seneca is located in King City, given that some of the “kings” on campus are passing themselves off as “queens” — at least when it comes to getting on the roster of female sports teams.
