The power of choice

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11 views • July 14, 2021
Inner Integration, Jun 25, 2021
Everything that you learned about the tactics that narcissists and psychopaths use, particularly the more covert type, was your immersion training for what's going on in the world now.
Over the last 5 years in my videos, I've often emphasized that these same patterns appear in interpersonal relationships, in the family and in society.
I have also said that the covert types are by far more dangerous because of how hidden they are, how hard it is to pin-point exactly what's wrong, and because so many people can't see it.
Now it's more clear than ever.
Of course this didn't just start, it's been decades, and generations, of slowly boiling the frog in the pot.
Now we are at a planetary turning point and the evil that had been hidden for so long, is finally starting to come out into the daylight.
This video brings together what we've been talking about over the years with my current observations of these same patterns amplified since early 2020 and escalating now.
You'll also get tips and ideas about what you can do about it, which is actually much like the self-healing principles that you've learned with me for the recovery after narcissistic abuse.
You have more power (and responsibility) than you may realize.
A special thank you to Jamin Van Dillen for the beautiful background music:
"Repentance"
Produced by Jamin Van Dillen
https://www.youtube.com/c/JayDillen/
💌Sign up for Meredith's newsletter here if you want to stay in touch: https://www.innerintegration.com/newsletter
📈Uplevel and protect your value with this mini course, Raising Your Self-Worth: https://www.innerintegration.com/store/wGFKGqCf
🎁 Get the FREE eBook: Quick Start Guide to Recovery After Narcissistic Abuse when you enter your name and email on the homepage — http://www.innerintegration.com/
🦋Meredith has partnered with BetterHelp, an affordable online therapy portal where you can get matched with a licensed counselor who specializes in abuse and trauma. Get 10% off your first month with this link https://betterhelp.com/innerintegration (sponsored)
📚Meredith’s book THE JOURNEY: A Roadmap for Self-healing After Narcissistic Abuse — https://www.innerintegration.com/store/o8H4BWHo
💡Get to the NEXT LEVEL of your recovery with the 12-WEEK SANA (Self-healing After Narcissistic Abuse) course http://bit.ly/12-WeekSANA
💎Create a whole NEW RELATIONSHIP with yourself and eradicate your people-pleasing patterns with the SELF-CARE MASTERY COURSE http://bit.ly/TheSCMC
☀️WEBSITE & BLOG: http://www.innerintegration.com
🧘♀️INNER INTEGRATION MERCHANDISE: teespring.com/stores/inner-integration
📚INNER INTEGRATION’S RECOMMENDED READING LIST: https://www.amazon.com/shop/innerintegration/listId%3D2BIO5FYZN4WD4
🎧SUBSCRIBE TO THE INNER INTEGRATION PODCAST🎧
— iTunes (Apple) https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/inner-integration-podcast/id1418633395
— iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/256-inner-integration-podcast-31107273/
— Stitcher (Android) https://www.stitcher.com/show/inner-integration-podcast
— Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/5hNQv0WeJgKSGCu4tKgHff?si=xTMIIh3GRRyYW9R89dVYlA&;nd=1
— Mental Health News Radio Podcast Network https://www.mentalhealthnewsradionetwork.com/our-shows/inner-integration/
NOTE: Meredith Miller is not a therapist or counselor. She is a holistic integration coach, helping you to self-heal after toxic relationships and transform your life. She works with a mind-body-spirit approach to wellness that is a valuable complement to traditional psychotherapy. Meredith recommends that you also seek out a licensed therapist who has experience with narcissistic abuse and relational trauma in order to help you with the complex-PTSD symptoms. If you’re looking for a referral, you can use https://betterhelp.com/innerintegration (sponsored) to get connected with a licensed, online therapist in your area. Thank you for taking responsibility for yourself!
Thank you so much for your support and for tuning into this message. If you find this content helpful, PLEASE LIKE, SUBSCRIBE & SHARE! Thank you for helping to share this message with those who can benefit from it.
--- --- ---
https://www.youtube.com/c/InnerIntegration/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3v7PWojpwZA
Everything that you learned about the tactics that narcissists and psychopaths use, particularly the more covert type, was your immersion training for what's going on in the world now.
Over the last 5 years in my videos, I've often emphasized that these same patterns appear in interpersonal relationships, in the family and in society.
I have also said that the covert types are by far more dangerous because of how hidden they are, how hard it is to pin-point exactly what's wrong, and because so many people can't see it.
Now it's more clear than ever.
Of course this didn't just start, it's been decades, and generations, of slowly boiling the frog in the pot.
Now we are at a planetary turning point and the evil that had been hidden for so long, is finally starting to come out into the daylight.
This video brings together what we've been talking about over the years with my current observations of these same patterns amplified since early 2020 and escalating now.
You'll also get tips and ideas about what you can do about it, which is actually much like the self-healing principles that you've learned with me for the recovery after narcissistic abuse.
You have more power (and responsibility) than you may realize.
A special thank you to Jamin Van Dillen for the beautiful background music:
"Repentance"
Produced by Jamin Van Dillen
https://www.youtube.com/c/JayDillen/
💌Sign up for Meredith's newsletter here if you want to stay in touch: https://www.innerintegration.com/newsletter
📈Uplevel and protect your value with this mini course, Raising Your Self-Worth: https://www.innerintegration.com/store/wGFKGqCf
🎁 Get the FREE eBook: Quick Start Guide to Recovery After Narcissistic Abuse when you enter your name and email on the homepage — http://www.innerintegration.com/
🦋Meredith has partnered with BetterHelp, an affordable online therapy portal where you can get matched with a licensed counselor who specializes in abuse and trauma. Get 10% off your first month with this link https://betterhelp.com/innerintegration (sponsored)
📚Meredith’s book THE JOURNEY: A Roadmap for Self-healing After Narcissistic Abuse — https://www.innerintegration.com/store/o8H4BWHo
💡Get to the NEXT LEVEL of your recovery with the 12-WEEK SANA (Self-healing After Narcissistic Abuse) course http://bit.ly/12-WeekSANA
💎Create a whole NEW RELATIONSHIP with yourself and eradicate your people-pleasing patterns with the SELF-CARE MASTERY COURSE http://bit.ly/TheSCMC
☀️WEBSITE & BLOG: http://www.innerintegration.com
🧘♀️INNER INTEGRATION MERCHANDISE: teespring.com/stores/inner-integration
📚INNER INTEGRATION’S RECOMMENDED READING LIST: https://www.amazon.com/shop/innerintegration/listId%3D2BIO5FYZN4WD4
🎧SUBSCRIBE TO THE INNER INTEGRATION PODCAST🎧
— iTunes (Apple) https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/inner-integration-podcast/id1418633395
— iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/256-inner-integration-podcast-31107273/
— Stitcher (Android) https://www.stitcher.com/show/inner-integration-podcast
— Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/5hNQv0WeJgKSGCu4tKgHff?si=xTMIIh3GRRyYW9R89dVYlA&;nd=1
— Mental Health News Radio Podcast Network https://www.mentalhealthnewsradionetwork.com/our-shows/inner-integration/
NOTE: Meredith Miller is not a therapist or counselor. She is a holistic integration coach, helping you to self-heal after toxic relationships and transform your life. She works with a mind-body-spirit approach to wellness that is a valuable complement to traditional psychotherapy. Meredith recommends that you also seek out a licensed therapist who has experience with narcissistic abuse and relational trauma in order to help you with the complex-PTSD symptoms. If you’re looking for a referral, you can use https://betterhelp.com/innerintegration (sponsored) to get connected with a licensed, online therapist in your area. Thank you for taking responsibility for yourself!
Thank you so much for your support and for tuning into this message. If you find this content helpful, PLEASE LIKE, SUBSCRIBE & SHARE! Thank you for helping to share this message with those who can benefit from it.
--- --- ---
https://www.youtube.com/c/InnerIntegration/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3v7PWojpwZA
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