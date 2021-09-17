EP 2614-6PM CONFIRMED: MILLEY & PELOSI ATTEMPTED A COUP.  SEC DEF DID NOT AUTHORIZE CONTACT WITH CHINA

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Special Guest: Dr. Bryan Ardis - CEO of ArdisLabs.com and America's Doctor, Dr. Ardis is the CEO of Ardis Labs and his 2 practices have helped thousands of patients from all over the world. In early 2020 Dr. Ardis lost his Father-In-Law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time Dr Ardis has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans in many of our "institutes of health." He is a devout follower of Dr. Sherry Tenpenny and believes vaccines are making people sick and that Big Pharma is creating their future consumer base. He was the first doctor in America to blow the whistle on Remdesivir - the Non-FDA Approved drug that Dr. Fauci made a protocol in all hospitals in the United States. China used Vitamin C and showed around 4K deaths since January of 2020. America followed Fauci with Remdesivir and Ventilators and we had, according to the CDC over 500,000 deaths.. though that number is highly suspicious. https://ardislabs.com/
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