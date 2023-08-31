Senses of Humor 2023

:20 It's like 1969 again
:34 Ban Idiots, Not Guns! Close Call
:14 He thought he could beat the train
1:01 Bike thieves are baited into a trap
:38 They thought they found a bicycle to steal
:56 Hunter
:40 Burglar took the church's kindness for weakness
1:08 Southpark
:34 When Your GPS Goes Out
:11 Be sure to buy the newer gas she says ROFL
:57 Dog turns into a fidget spinner when provoked
:10 Victor Marx is the world record holder for the fastest gun disarmament of another person
4:48 Libertarian James Bond
13 clips, 12:16.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.