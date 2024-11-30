The Emerald Tablets of Thoth Tablet XII The Law of Cause and Effect and The Key of Prophecy

The Emerald Tablets of ThothTablet XII The Law of Cause and Effect and The Key of ProphecyI should have mentioned there are 13 tablets to this. Then there are some supplementary tablets to it. We're gonna do them anyway. We have 1 main tablet to go!Thoth tells us that all causes have their effects."Know ye, O man,that all of the future is an open bookto him who can read."Anyone who can recognize patterns can accurately make a prediction."So, O man, be sure the effects that ye bring forth are ever causes of more perfect effects. Know ye the future is never in fixation but follows man's free will as it moves through the movements of time-space towardthe goal where a new time begins."Our lives are not set in stone. The direction of our lives is like changing lanes. If you stay in the same lane, your life will never change. You can change your life by changing lanes/the direction of where you're going with your free will. This is how we can avoid negative cycles in our lives. Same thing with the current human condition. If we change how we think, we can make a better future for humanity and break the cycles of all immorality."Nation shall rise against nationusing the dark forces to shatter the Earth. Weapons of force shall wipe out the Earth-man until half of the races of men shall be gone."Thoth's passage about nation against nation sounds EXACTLY the same as Matthew 24:7024:007For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.The theme of texts being copied is prevalent in the modern Kings James Bible (the most popular). I have shown you the same words/situations in the Enuma Elish, The Epic of Atrahasis, the Epic of Gilgamesh, and here with the tablets of Thoth. It is NOT a coincidence that the controllers have used these texts as inspiration. I do not mind repeating this truth. I LOVE repeating this. I'm saying it now, and I'll gladly say it in the future :)