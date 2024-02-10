Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
José Delgado & Mind Kontrol
channel image
BreakThruNews
2 Subscribers
106 views
Published Yesterday

And we've known this from this 1960's! Imagine what they have now... but you know what this reminds me of?


"My God sent his angel, and he shut the mouths of the lions. They have not hurt me..." - Daniel 6:22


Now we know how the aliens did it thousands of years ago 


This full documentary can be viewed here:https://archive.org/details/the-brain-2nd-edition

Keywords
aliensmind controldaniellions denjose delgado

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket