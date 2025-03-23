BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

France And Egypt In Bible Prophecy. The Fall Of Atheism & Communism After The Sunday Law
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
36 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • 1 month ago

Macron considers UN peacekeeping mission for Ukraine in case of peace deal, Telegraph reports. French President Emmanuel Macron is exploring the possibility of establishing a United Nations-led peacekeeping mission to protect Ukraine in the event of a potential peace agreement, the Telegraph reported on March 21.


Trump Says Elon Musk Won’t Get Briefing on Pentagon’s China War Plans. President says his billionaire adviser visited the Defense Department in his capacity with DOGE


Pentagon changed course for Musk visit after report about him viewing China war plans: Officials. Musk visited the Pentagon and met with Hegseth on Friday.


Trump news at a glance: Musk is denied look at China war plans and more visitors are refused entry to US. 530,000 to lose legal immigration status; teachers sue over Department of Education shutdown – key US politics stories from Friday at a glance


President Trump’s right: If our Navy doesn’t get more ships, we’ll never beat China in a war


NASA warning: Massive asteroid twice the size of the Taj Mahal hurtling towards Earth.


Alabama was hit by 17 tornadoes on March 15: Here’s where they struck


6 more tornadoes confirmed across Indiana, bringing the state total to 14 for the year so far


'Leave now': Polk County wildfire triples in 8 hours; fires burn over 2,000 acres


#France

#Egypt

#Communism


#SundayLaw

#Education

#AndrewsUniversity

#AdventistEducation

#EllenWhite

#AndrewsUniversity

#DavidHouse


#BlueLaws

#Project2025

#SundayLaw

#SDA


#SundayLaw

#ClimateSabbath

#TedWilson

#Aventist

#EllenWhite

#SeventhDayAdventist

#DarkDay

#DarkDays


#SDA

#PopeFrancis

#DarkDay

#DavidHouse



Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
communismdonald trumpegyptsdamacronfrancetornadoeselon muskasteroidatheismpeace dealwildfiresunday lawus china warsaving health ministriesdavid housechina war plans
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy