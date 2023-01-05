Interview mit CIA Agent Sean Hross G.I.U.R.E.H / chatzefratz / Homieland Sickurity

Ich mag den Typen nicht er ist ein Verbrecher und ich wurde durch den BND nach Frankreich gefoltert. Es hat seinen Grund warum man ihm die Kinder weg genommen hat. Nach meinem Besuch hat er seinen Kanal von Central Intelligence Agency in G.I.U.R.E.H. umgetauft. Als Logo hat er das "Cocaine Import Agency" Logo einfach googeln. ER IST AUCH NICHT OBDACHLOS ER HAT EIN AUTO UND MEHRERE HANDYS! CIA EBEN DIE LEUTE DORT KÖNNEN NUR RUMLÜGEN!
https://at.wikimannia.org/Sean_Hross
Giureh
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpdw_mI5bA-7X6eNNvMsTkg
chatzefratz
https://www.youtube.com/user/chatzefratz
Homieland Sickurity:
https://www.youtube.com/@homielandsickurity2852
SEINE PHARAONENGESCHICHTEN KÖNNT IHR AUCH VERGESSEN HIER DIE WAHRE GESCHICHTE DER MENSCHHEIT:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qnzeqPlRwTTO/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.