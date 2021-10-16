ORGANIZED STALKING & GAS LIGHTING TACTICS GOVERNMENT PERPETRATORS & INFORMANT PROVOCATEURS TO ENTRAP

‘GAS-LIGHTING’ & ‘ORGANIZED STALKING’ TACTICS USED AGAINST MIND CONTROL VICTIMS RANGE FROM VIOLENT TO DEADLY



Used to discredit victims by a false narrative which leads another person (or a group of people) to doubt their own perceptions to the extent that they become disoriented & distressed. This dynamic is generally only possible when the target is vulnerable such as in unequal power relationships or when the target is fearful of the losses associated with challenging the false narrative.



‘ORGANIZED STALKING’ & ‘GASLIGHTING' tactics are how Government Contractors constantly discredit & set up & entrap their victims, to neutralize activists, dissidents & whistle blowers or anyone they consider a threat while simultaneously provoking their victims into emotional responses which can be remotely measured & integrated back into RNM Data



Government Contractors, rely on a global paradigm to keep their Army of Informants, Provocateurs, Stalkers, etc., forcing the targeted individual into Scripted Mind Games where the victim is forced to respond - synaptic responses for whole brain emulation- in order to function & survive



It is done to appear common ordinary & expected to the casual observer and to even try & claim it is happening makes the victim appear delusional



It is often a violent & sometimes deadly game, based on the 'OCCAM RAZOR PRINCIPLE', & other models of deception & manipulation



They MUST constantly provoke the victim & capture the trauma based mind control victims attention (active memory) at regular intervals



It involves REPETITIVE REINFORCEMENT using tactics which can be explained away to the casual observer. So, they sensitize the whistle blower to the gas lighting & stalking & when the targeted individual finally responds to the repeated daily minor or severe social aggressions, the delusional or ‘mentally unstable’ depiction is reinforced



Occam Razor Principle states the simplest answer is always the truth. The simplest explanation is always the best explanation



So a person can discredit another person simply by engaging in a sufficiently complex scheme or game of harassment & because the more complicated the truth the less the likelihood of belief by the ordinary person the complexity of the harassment will generally be sufficient to cause most people to turn away in disbelief



‘HYPER GAME THEORY’ is a mathematical model & basically means 'Game Theory' applied to "Decision Tree Modeling' mathematically proving that by constantly & perpetually altering any value in the model one can constantly & perpetually alter that models expected outcome



With CIA DIA TRAUMA BASED MIND CONTROL the model is the mind control victim. So, by constantly & perpetually altering any value in the daily life, daily activities, etc., of the Mind Control victim the CIA/DIA Hive Mind Teams, hiding behind & using law enforcement agencies to do their dirty work for over two decades, can alter any value in the daily life, daily activities, etc., of victim



CIA/DIA Contractors are using three interfaces to attack, injure and kill whistle blowers, activists & so-called dissidents



1. Brain to Computer Interface

2. Brain to Brain Interface

3. Brain to Cloud Interface



ELF waves are used to torture the victim into near incoherency, where the government contractors then capitalize off the mistakes or poor decisions they force their victims to make



THE MORE TRIVIAL PALTRY FANCIFUL & FANTASTIC THE TACTICS USED AGAINST MIND CONTROL VICTIMS THEN BY DEFAULT THE MORE TRIVIAL PALTRY FANCIFUL FANTASTIC THE COMPLAINTS OF THE VICTIM THAT THESE TRIVIAL PALTRY FANCIFUL FANTASTIC TACTICS ARE HAPPENING



Hyper Game Theory is achieved by PERPETUALLY basing ones next move off the opponents last move, meaning the game never ends because there is always a higher optimum to choose from. Always a next move to be made



The tactics & technology including the Gaslighting & Organized Stalking are designed to PERPETUALLY provoke targeted individuals emotionally each day so they can generate patterns of synaptic responses from victims which can then be correlated by Exa-Scale Supercomputers into what are called RESPONSE STATISTICS which the RNM system will then use to determine how to interpret & link descriptions with data captured about your memory references. That is why they are constantly trying to keep you talking, or constantly getting in your face



Once they have consistent statistics the system will use previous 'choice references' & inject them into your subconscious thought during normal activity which is also referred to as 'impulse injections' to convince you that the response was your own & influence you to complete or describe the reference by making the appropriate verbalizing or performing a related action



Once they see what you respond to emotionally, or intellectually, they will fabricate 'conversational' or 'situational' scenarios (Street Theater) based on events or topics they know will capture your attention