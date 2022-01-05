Super High Radio Frequency Measurement

I measured the radio frequency while riding in an Amtrak train. Watch how dangerously high the measurement gets. We need to protect ourselves from radio frequencies because they cause oxidative stress. One way to protect our body is to wear shielding clothes. You can find them

here: https://exclusivelyholistic.com/product/emf-safety-super-store/



They also carry EMF meters. I find the Trifield Meter is a very good option. If you want to

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