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Original titans were not only nephilim but also chimera. They will be released after we are raptured
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265 views • May 23, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2021).
Titans are not only human looking nephilim giants but they are also chimeras
Pastors are falsely teaching their church flock that all titans are human-looking, but this is not true. The original titans are children between the fallen angels and animals, too, so many look more like beasts of the earth. The fallen angels had bred with not only Illuminati “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling Atlantis priestesses to create nephilim giant alien children, but they also raped 200 animals to create chimera alien children, too. This is why their Illuminati 501c3 church pastors are hiding and denying the Book of Enoch, which is mentioned in the Bible, in order to hide all of this information from getting exposed. The Illuminati NWO will be bringing them back. It is the Holy Spirit in us real Christians, who is restraining them, and once we are finished with our warnings and raptured up to heaven, then the titans will be allowed to return upon the earth. Then, the “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” religious Christian convert hordes can have whatever AntiChrist messiah kingdom they want on this earth along with God’s judgment wrath. The question is, why are their Illuminati 501c3 church pastors, who claim to be God’s teachers and who claim to have the Holy Spirit discernment, hiding all of this information from God’s people, and not warning them, and not mobilizing God’s spiritual army to hold the evil back? Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Titans are not only human looking nephilim giants but they are also chimeras
Pastors are falsely teaching their church flock that all titans are human-looking, but this is not true. The original titans are children between the fallen angels and animals, too, so many look more like beasts of the earth. The fallen angels had bred with not only Illuminati “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling Atlantis priestesses to create nephilim giant alien children, but they also raped 200 animals to create chimera alien children, too. This is why their Illuminati 501c3 church pastors are hiding and denying the Book of Enoch, which is mentioned in the Bible, in order to hide all of this information from getting exposed. The Illuminati NWO will be bringing them back. It is the Holy Spirit in us real Christians, who is restraining them, and once we are finished with our warnings and raptured up to heaven, then the titans will be allowed to return upon the earth. Then, the “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” religious Christian convert hordes can have whatever AntiChrist messiah kingdom they want on this earth along with God’s judgment wrath. The question is, why are their Illuminati 501c3 church pastors, who claim to be God’s teachers and who claim to have the Holy Spirit discernment, hiding all of this information from God’s people, and not warning them, and not mobilizing God’s spiritual army to hold the evil back? Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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